RISE UP 6.05.23 @9am: USE YOUR FREEDOM TO SERVE ANOTHER!

Why did God give us Freedom?

Why did God give us a choice and free will?

Well, the answer lies in Jesus.

What did Jesus do with those same attributes?

He served.

Jesus showed us exactly how to use the most precious gift God gave us.

He never used it for a selfish reason.

Everything He did, in the name of God, was done with free will.

He chose to advance everyone around Him with that freedom and never once used it for His own personal good.

What an example.

Let's talk about this today.

