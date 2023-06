Skoal Bandit Hauler Harry Gant 1/18 scale

This is my Skoal Bandit Hauler from the Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham era, the team was the Mach 1 Race Team.

Harry Gant drove the 33 Skoal Bandit car.

The tractor is from Road Kings and is a 1989 Kenworth W900, the trailer is from MNTrailers out of Romania and is their NASCAR Style Trailer.