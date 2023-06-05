NFSC are leading the charge against the CCP, the number one evil influence of the U.S

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】 Mike Crispi (GETTR:@mikecrispi), Host of Mike Crispi Unafraid: The biggest problem that we have in America is that people have been so asleep at the wheel, and they don't even realize the danger.

They take everything for granted.

It's the NFSC leading that charge against the CCP, the number one evil influence that is overtaking our constitutional republic.

And that's why we're proud to stand with you.

And that's why we know that this is the fight of our time.

