Sen. Tim Scott: “You Do Not Have to Be an Exception to Succeed in America”
Sen. Tim Scott: “You Do Not Have to Be an Exception to Succeed in America”

&quot;You do not have to be an exception to succeed in America, you can be the rule and succeed in America,&quot; Sen.

Tim Scott declared while speaking at Joni Ernst&apos;s Roast and Ride event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.