UNGOVERNED 6.05.23 @10am: 2024 GOP PRIMARY: TRUMP HAS YUGE LEAD OVER ENTIRE FIELD!

Trump is leading the entire primary field, leads all challengers head-to-head.

Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 20 points in Florida.

Vivek Ramaswamy has qualified for the 2024 GOP Primary Debates.

FBI is expected to deliver alleged Biden memo to House GOP today.

YOUTUBE has changed its community guidelines, will allow users to say 2020 was stolen.

Texas Governor Abbott signs bill banning sex changes for children.