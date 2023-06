The Idol S01E02 Double Fantasy

The Idol 1x02 "Double Fantasy" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - After clashing with her team over her album’s first single, Jocelyn pushes herself to the limit on the set of her new music video, while Nikki sees potential in backup dancer Dyanne.

Later, Tedros introduces Jocelyn and Leia to Izaak and Chloe from his inner circle.

- Starring: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp