Policy ‘not most important’ factor on small-boat crossings

The director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University has said it is “really difficult” to say why the number of small boats crossing the English Channel has decreased in 2023.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said crossings are now down 20% compared to the same period last year.

Madeleine Sumption said: “Policy is one factor that affects the number of people, but it’s usually not the most important.” Report by Jonesia.

