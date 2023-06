Boris Johnson urges Michael Gove to accelerate levelling up

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has called on the government to accelerate levelling-up measures such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning reform and devolution.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove replied: "Can I take this opportunity to thank him for the leadership that he showed on this issue," which prompted laughter on the Labour benches.

Report by Jonesia.

