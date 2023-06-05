June 5, 2023

March 30, 2020, 3 days after CIC Trump Federalized 1 million National Guard to Active-Duty, which is a direct Military Order PLUS signed Executive Order, 13912, 10 US Code 1209, which has been extended to March 2024, says ALL you need to know about the “jab” CIC Trump “pushes.” If you’re drama filled, won’t read, won’t listen, haven’t been following or understand the origin of what’s been put into place via the CORE of Military and Federal Laws and Orders… you’re going to look like a pure FOOL in which the Bible spells out vividly.

Take yourself back to March 2020.

The first mention of Covid to the public was February 4, 2020, in the State of Union address by DONALD JOHN TRUMP but noooo 99% of drama filled Americans only remember Pelosi tearing up the speech.

Governors, Attorney Generals, Judges, Lawyers, Presidents of Hospitals, Hospital Boards, Doctors, Nurse Practitioners and others can and will be held accountable for administering ANYTHING that went against Orders of the President.

🤷🏽‍♂️ What did you hear?

I heard private sector companies donating 36 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine and 1 million Chloroquine administered to U.S. Government and Hospitals 🤭 But nobody listened to us “conspiracy theorists” 🤷🏽‍♂️ Now look at all of the deaths of perfectly healthy people after the 👉🏻Public👈🏻 Sector jabs.

Thank you Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

And thank your Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses for administering anything other than Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine.

MAJORITY of those clearly and blatantly violated the Laws and Orders in place which can be and many will be tried for Crimes Against Humanity.

Ain’t nobody’s fault but Americans who won’t understand the roles of President, Congress, Courts, and Individual Responsibilities.

Shoot the messenger all you want.

But Military is separate from Civilian sectors.

Military has our own medical research and vaccines.

Why did President Trump go to a Military Installation for treatment?

🤭🔥🇺🇸 #ORIGIN