Braverman makes statement on illegal migration plans

Suella Braverman has delivered a statement on illegal migration in the House of Commons.

The home secretary said: "The asylum initial decision backlog is down by 17,000, and we are on track to abolish all legacy cases by the end of this year, having doubled the number of asylum decision-makers over the last two years." She also told MPs: "We will see an accommodation barge arrive in Portland within the next fortnight, and we have secured another two to accommodate another thousand individuals.” Report by Jonesia.

