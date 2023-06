Bankruptcies are coming! Why does 2.2T of Smart Money sit in a 4.8% Money Market Fund? How Feds Repo

Another financial storm is coming soon and the risk coefficient has just skyrocketed.

If you haven't figured it out, it's time you do.

Look I got an advantage, I have been investing since 2007.

I have been through the painful crash of the 2008 financial crisis.

I know what's going to happen, and you need to know what's going to happen before it happens.