WHAT’S UP WITH THE CHOSEN? | Shawn Bolz Show

On today's The Shawn Bolz Show we'll be taking a closer look at the popular faith-based series, "The Chosen," which is currently making headlines.

We'll also debate surrounding retail giant Target and beloved home improvement icons, Chip and Joanna Gaines.

We then have an exclusive interview with a Bulgarian who escaped the iron grip of communism, found salvation in the vibrant Jesus People movement, and now dedicates his life to spreading the radical love of God, Georgian Banov!