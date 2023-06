LOUD MAJORITY 6.05.23 @1pm: MINNESOTA MOVES TO ALLOW MEN TO BE HOUSED IN WOMENS PRISONS!

Minnesota is moving to allow biological men to be housed in female prisons due to "gender identity." Creepy non-binary luggage thief Sam Brinton is out on bond after spending two weeks behind bars on third theft charge.

Black residents in the city of Chicago are furious over money being spent on illegal immigrants.

LA Sheriffs raided a "PRIDE" march in search of LGBT activists with outstanding warrants.

"Sleepy Eyes" CHUCK TODD has resigned as host of "Meet the Press" on MSNBC.