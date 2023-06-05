Swifties Have Been Selling Rainwater, Confetti, and More From The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans have gone viral for selling unusual merch from The Eras Tour.
Some of the bizarre items include used ponchos, broken light up bracelets, and used contacts.
Taylor Swift fans have gone viral for selling unusual merch from The Eras Tour.
Some of the bizarre items include used ponchos, broken light up bracelets, and used contacts.
Swifties in Latin America just got three extra chances to see the Eras Tour this year. Ten days after Taylor Swift announced that..
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has created a torrid resale market, with nosebleed seats listed on StubHub for more than $1,000. While..