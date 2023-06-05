Chuck Todd to Step Down as Host of NBC’s 'Meet the Press'

The host and moderator made the announcement that after hosting for nine years, he will be departing the talk show.

NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker will take his place.

It’s been an amazing nearly decadelong run.

I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade, Chuck Todd, via NBC News.

I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America, Chuck Todd, via NBC News.

Todd will stay with the network as chief political analyst, a new role for the host, with a focus on long-form journalism.

When I took over ‘Meet the Press,’ it was a Sunday show that had a lot of people questioning whether it still could have a place in the modern media space, Chuck Todd, via NBC News.

Well, I think we’ve answered that question and then some, Chuck Todd, via NBC News.

‘Meet the Press’ recently marked its 75th anniversary in 2022.

It is the longest-running television show in America