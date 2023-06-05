IMMUNE: Jamie Foxx Medical Complications Might Be Because of the COVID Vaccine

John Rich joins Charlie Kirk to react to a new report that Jamie Foxx is now "paralyzed and blind" from a blood clot after receiving the COVID vaccine.
John Rich joins Charlie Kirk to react to a new report that Jamie Foxx is now "paralyzed and blind" from a blood clot after receiving the COVID vaccine.
Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, April 11, after suffering a 'medical complication.'
Information about Jamie Foxx's medical condition has been scarce, but some are now alleging that the actor has been left "paralyzed..