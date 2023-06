(25) 09/21/2015 - Alberto / John Collins / Royal Polaris / "RP" knot.

This is my go-to knot at the moment, easy to tie, and I haven't had one fail on me yet.

Not as flat or strong (debatable) as the "FG" knot, but a LOT easier to tie on a moving boat with wet hands.

For me that is.

Individual results may vary ☺ Also known as: Alberto knot John Collins knot Royal Polaris knot "RP" knot