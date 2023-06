Here we go! It's STARTING! | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

You won't believe how quickly the Ukrainian spring offensive came and went!

The army launched attacks at multiple spots along the Russian lines, but guess what?

They didn't manage to gain an inch of territory back.

Just when President Zelensky was talking big about Ukraine being ready for action, they're still resorting to these smaller attacks inside Russia and around power plants.