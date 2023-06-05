60-year-old activist ends 4000-km walk for climate awareness in Istanbul

Canadian entrepreneur-turned-climate-activist Craig Cohon, 60, who has been walking more than 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) across Europe as part of his mission to help offset his lifetime carbon footprint, ends his journey in Istanbul.

Having set off from London on January 3 for a carbon zero campaign he named "Walk it Back", the self-proclaimed former "fossil fuel dinosaur" passed through 14 countries and 82 cities walking 25 kilometres a day in a bid to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change and to promote a carbon-neutral lifestyle.

"I want to make sure that before I die that I am an advocate for making sure carbon is priced into our lives and that we put a price on carbon", Cohon says.