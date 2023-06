Gay Monday Livestream! RUMBLE EXCLUSIVE! EXTRA SPICY!

Our second Rumble exclusive is going to get HOMO-CRITICAL as we look at the extremes of the LGBTQ Gays and how they differ from normal gays.

We're gonna look at the straights jacking our culture and using it to indoc the kiddies into communism.

We'll also talk about the history of 'Gay Pride' and how institutional-monied figgots took the Liberation Day Parade over in the 1980s from real activists.