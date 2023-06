How great leaders take on uncertainty | Anjali Sud and Stephanie Mehta

In a constantly changing world, it's impossible for leaders to provide employees with the assurance they want, says Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud.

Her solution: lead with humanity and flexibility.

In conversation with veteran journalist Stephanie Mehta, Sud discusses her experience connecting remote employees worldwide, addressing burnout and adapting company practices for the needs of the next generation.

Hear her vision for the future of work and ideas on how to be a leader that empowers others.