Americans REJECT Pride As The Truth Begins To Thrive

Pride month is here, but the average American has had enough.

From one of the most powerful men in Big Tech calling gender transition surgery for children “castration”, to Americans costing woke corporations billions, the average person is tired of the insanity.

Couple that with the truth beginning to thrive as censorship dies, and you’ve got a country that is finally beginning to wake up and push back.