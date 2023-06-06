The new Kia EV6 GT Charging demo

Rarely has a Kia model been so eagerly awaited as the EV6 GT, the brand's most powerful production model to date, which combines the driving dynamics of a super sports car with crossover and grand tourer qualities.

And the victory of the EV6 in the vote for Europe's "Car of the Year 2022" has increased the number of prospective buyers who have been able to reserve the crossover athlete in advance since the EV6 world premiere in March 2021.

With the result that temporarily no further reservations were accepted.

That's changing now: Kia has now announced the equipment details and the final price of the EV6 GT and thus officially started sales.

Customers can now order the 430 kW (585 PS) strong Stromer again.

The basic price of the Kia EV6 GT, which is fully equipped as standard, is 69,990 euros and is reduced in accordance with the subsidy regulations applicable at the time of registration.

The 7-year manufacturer's guarantee includes the drive battery.

This means that the EV6 GT has one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties for electric cars in Europe.

Production will start in September, and the first deliveries of pre-orders to European customers are planned for the end of the year.