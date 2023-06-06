Little boy with a big heart

Hartseer sobbing reverberated through the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday where a memorial service was held for one of the five pupils who tragically died in a bakkie crash last week.
Hartseer sobbing reverberated through the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday where a memorial service was held for one of the five pupils who tragically died in a bakkie crash last week.
Rajesh Mohur pictured with Carlo Acutis on the day of his Confirmation / Photo courtesy of Ignatius Press
Rome Newsroom,..