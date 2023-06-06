Are we entering a new bear market or a new bull market? 06-05-2023

For years I have been doing 20% a year, year over year.
How?
Do I have a crystal ball?
No, it’s because I don’t fall into bull & bear market traps (the belief that a bear market has ended or is starting before it has) and the inverse of that situation.
How do I do this?
Why haven’t you heard of me?
Simple.
There’s an entire financial complex that is not interested in telling you the simple truth.
WATCH THE CASHFLOW.
The more money that enters a market the higher prices go.
The more money taken out of a market the lower prices fall.