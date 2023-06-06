When you expect love and don’t ask yourself who told you love is to be expected?

You will never have peace in love if you love selfishly.

It is best to be alone and be right and then understand that there is always flexibility to see what others mean or want or request.

Yet until you’re disengaged you’re committed to mind driven definitions of love and relations.

Hence you’re your lover’s favorite person when you’re lying and when you become honest with them they hate you.

They hate you in truth because the person they met in you is a deceiver and they think the truth is what they heard first.

Now it seems the truth is the opposite.

How can a man love a woman and then dump her ?

Truth be told, women need to trust twice in order to overcome a man’s lie.