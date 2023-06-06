🔴 NLO LIVE: Redbar Ain't Comin', Addicted to Pouting (June 6, 2023)

Patrick is fresh off another flawless performance over at Misery Loves Company with Kevin Brennan and Bob Levy.

Patrick wins the battle of the superchats with his nemesis Addicted to Profits aka David Skarica.

Steel Toe Morning Show's Aaron Imholte is gleefully back in the piling on to Chad business.

Chad Zumock disgusts some fans by trying to make Melton look beta, but what does that even mean?

Plus - will daddy Redbar swoop in to save Chad?

Not a fucking chance.

Patrick tells you why on this episode.