Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Presidential Platform While Praising Elon Musk as a Patriot and Blaming Prozac for Mass Shooting

Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. is known best in recent years for his anti-vaccine stance and AIDS and HIV denialism.

Now he’s got more to say, specifically about Elon Musk and mass shootings.

This is all as he announces his plans to run against Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.