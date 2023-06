RISE UP 6.06.23 @9am: NO WEAPON FORMED!

RISE UP Ep.#123!

Today we will be talking about duty, courage, and honor.

Today we will be talking about sticking up for the poor and the oppressed at ALL costs.

God speaks throughout the Bible on this topic.

Numerous times He tells us how we are to not only protect the weak and the poor but we should fight against their enemies for them.

Let's discuss the role of a soldier of God today.

Please join in and help me share the #gospelnotgossip