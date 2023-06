Biden Staff "Leaves Him Alone On Weekends" and Neocon Nikki Haley Pushes War in Ukraine | Ep 568

Not only did Joe Biden fall, but he also clumsily exited Marine One, where he hit his head and then failed to salute the nearby Marine.

Plus, Biden's staff says they try to leave him alone over the weekends, the Saudis are cutting oil production, Nikki Haley's Iowa town hall with CNN's Jake Tapper, Trump's town hall with Hannity on Fox, and much more.