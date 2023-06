UNGOVERNED 6.06.23 @10am: FBI CONFIRMS BIDEN BRIBERY DOCUMENT IS FROM "HIGHLY CREDIBLE" INFORMANT!

REMEMBER D-DAY: June 6th, 1944.

The FBI confirms Biden bribery document comes from "HIGHLY CREDIBLE" informant.

More terrorists on FBI watchlist crossed the border in April 2023 than in the ENTIRE TRUMP PRESIDENCY!

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to house illegal immigrants in private residences.

Zelenskyy does NOT want another Trump presidency!

Ad agency responsible for Mulvaney Bud Light campaign is in SERIOUS TROUBLE.

MASSIVE number of people have left PORTLAND since 2020.