MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 6.06.23 @12pm: WILL BIDEN KILL THE FBI SOURCE SPEAKING AGAINST HIS FAMILY?

Trump polling update- RFK tells more truth than most GOP candidates- Ukraine war reaches most extreme level- Biden threatening the life of FBI source against him- Illegal immigrants being housed in neighborhoods next?- The distractions to take your eye off the crisis occurring- Democrats protect fat people- Apple has new Virtual Reality glasses- The left cheers the scientific invention of “womb-less” mothers- Bobby Sauce joins us!- MikeCrispi.com for more!