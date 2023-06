What If All Pokémon Were Dual Typed? (Paldea)

Every generation brings new Pokémon; that's kind of what defines it as a new generation, however you can bet that there will always be some that have only been given one type.

But what if they weren't?

What if Every Pokémon in the series was required to have two types?

Some of them are an easy fit while others are a bit harder to nail down, but that's half the fun!