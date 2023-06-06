20230606 Tuesday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Tuesday: DC Airplane Victims, Wacky Airplane Passenger Spits, Cuba Gooding Don't Know him, Lots of Yesterday's Stories Repeated, Wacky Woman Kills Cuz Likes Crime Shows, Baseball Fans WHY?

Cuz BB is SLOOOW, Prince Harry Nobody Cares, Brits are Dumb- Woman Sex Glasses Teen Click, DC Plane Realtor Ghost Trump, George Santos Gets Fat- Photo, Cuba Gooding?, Dumb Kid of Oregon Politian, FBI Sex Spy, Russia Blew Up Ukraine Dam, McCarthy Wray Biden Bribe Contemptuous Balking, FBI Informant in Danger-Biden Bribery, California Gets Only Second Illegal Alien Plane, Long Dog Tongue, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.