Who blasted 3km Kakhova dam in Ukraine causing massive flooding

Drone shows water gushing down the river after destruction of the dam, Russia and Ukraine blame each other
Drone shows water gushing down the river after destruction of the dam, Russia and Ukraine blame each other
Damage to Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam, which unleashed massive flooding in the Kherson region, could be a potential war crime, EU..
The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River…and has called for people..
A key dam and hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine was partially destroyed purportedly by an explosion on Tuesday—which..