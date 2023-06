6/6/2023 Inventory drop, H&K USPc, S&W 65-5, lots o Glocks, 4013TSW, XD

We have a lot of new inventory this week, with a nice variety of items coming into the shop.

For wheelgun fans we have a couple of 65-5s in 357 Magnum.

Along with some of the ever popular Glocks, and H&K USP compacts, and a XD-40.

Go to our website/auctions to learn more!

Be sure to follow our social media accounts to learn when we get new inventory in.