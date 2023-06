Ukraine dam destruction 'another example of the horrific price of war on people': UN chief

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells reporters after the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

"The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year.

That must stop," he adds.

