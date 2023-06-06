PGA and LIV Golf announce stunning merger

As part of the deal, the sides are immediately dropping all lawsuits and may allow LIV Golf players to rejoin the PGA Tour.
As part of the deal, the sides are immediately dropping all lawsuits and may allow LIV Golf players to rejoin the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning..
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expects the golf community to eventually warm up to the organization’s stunning merger with LIV..