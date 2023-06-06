Study Suggests Ketamine Therapy Could Help Treat Anxiety & Depression

According to recent study, ketamine infusion therapy was linked to a reduction in self-reported symptoms of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

PsyPost reports that the study provides insight into the effectiveness of ketamine therapy and evidence that it could result in lasting and significant improvements.

The study was published in the 'Journal of Affective Disorders.'

I am interested in this topic because as ketamine intravenous therapy has not been FDA approved for depression, there have been few randomized controlled trials to assess the efficacy and safety of this treatment, Alison McInnes, the Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Osmind, via PsyPost.

Therefore, it is essential that we generate real-world evidence from patients treated with ketamine intravenous therapy in community settings to convince insurers that the treatment is effective and should be covered, Alison McInnes, the Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Osmind, via PsyPost.

According to the team's results, a significant number of patients responded to the treatment.

Over 49% of patients responded for depression, while another 47.5% of participants responded for anxiety.

PsyPost reports that the reduction in symptoms was significant both statistically and clinically.

The results of the study found that intravenous ketamine treatments had a greater impact on depression than standard antidepressant monotherapy.

Ketamine intravenous therapy has a robust effect size for treatment resistant depression and for anxiety, Alison McInnes, the Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Osmind, via PsyPost