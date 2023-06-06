Now, I will show you with specific figures that the US profits from the war between Russia and Ukraine far exceed the costs.
Now, I will show you with specific figures that the US profits from the war between Russia and Ukraine far exceed the costs.
Not only did Joe Biden fall, but he also clumsily exited Marine One, where he hit his head and then failed to salute the nearby..
Joe Biden had much experience in foreign policy before being elected president, but he is certainly no Richard Nixon. Although..