Sebastian Gorka LIVE: Are they going to indict President Trump?

Sebastian talks about the rumored indictment of President Trump, Chris Christie's entry into the 2024 race, and more, with guests Devin Nunes, Lord Conrad Black, Jesus Marquez, and Katherine Brodsky.
Sebastian talks about the rumored indictment of President Trump, Chris Christie's entry into the 2024 race, and more, with guests Devin Nunes, Lord Conrad Black, Jesus Marquez, and Katherine Brodsky.
Sebastian talks about the debt ceiling deal, Kayleigh McEnany turning against President Trump, and more, with special guests Lee..