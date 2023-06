FBI Won't Release Key Biden Information | GOP Primary Gets More Crowded & Why It Matters | Ep 569

The FBI is refusing to release critical Biden information that would be further damning to the family over concerns that their confidential informant would be killed.

Plus, Mike Pence has filed and while he won't win and most are writing it off it does matter, Tim Scott shined on The View where he was booed, a dam was attacked in Ukraine and has caused devastating flooding, Pelosi's documentary on J6, child grooming and so much more.