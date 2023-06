How I Became Editor of Catholic World News!

Phil Lawler is the author or editor of ten books on political and religious topics.

His essays, book reviews, and editorial columns have appeared in over 100 newspapers around the United States and abroad.

A pro-life activist and veteran of many political campaigns, Phil was himself a candidate for the US Senate in 2000, running against the late Sen.

Ted Kennedy.

Phil is also the founder and editor of Catholic World News.