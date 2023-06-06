Russian 'punishes' Ukraine with rocket hurricane after Nova Kakhovka dam attack
The destruction of the dam in Nova Kakhovka &apos;by Ukraine&apos; has completely riled up Russia.

Moscow&apos;s forces are fuming and have launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine&apos;s army.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a hurricane of rockets fired by Moscow&apos;s troops buried Ukraine&apos;s command post in Zaporizhzhia.

Artillery crews of the Russian Army also assisted in the combat operation.

The dam named Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson&apos;s Nova Kakhovka town supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant and to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Russia has launched &apos;revenge strikes&apos; as the attack has flooded the warzone.