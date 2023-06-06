Russian 'punishes' Ukraine with rocket hurricane after Nova Kakhovka dam attack

The destruction of the dam in Nova Kakhovka 'by Ukraine' has completely riled up Russia.

Moscow's forces are fuming and have launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine's army.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a hurricane of rockets fired by Moscow's troops buried Ukraine's command post in Zaporizhzhia.

Artillery crews of the Russian Army also assisted in the combat operation.

The dam named Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson's Nova Kakhovka town supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant and to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Russia has launched 'revenge strikes' as the attack has flooded the warzone.