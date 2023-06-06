Ryan Gosling Responds to #NotMyKen Ahead of 'Barbie' Film Release

Social media has been both a friend and foe to 'Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling as of late.
But following the #NotMyKen outcry, fans are rushing to support the actor.
Social media has been both a friend and foe to 'Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling as of late.
But following the #NotMyKen outcry, fans are rushing to support the actor.
Ryan Gosling insists no one ever "cared" about Ken until he was cast in the film.
Barbie Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the famous fashion doll line by Mattel, the adventures of Barbie and Ken..