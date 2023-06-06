World Health Organization Power Grab: Michele Bachmann & Brian O'Shea on "One Health" – Ask Dr. Drew

The World Health Organization appears to be attempting their largest power grab in history through a new treaty that places them in control over future “public health emergencies of international concern (PHEIC).” What does this mean for personal and national sovereignty, and the medical decisions between you and your physician?

••「 CALL IN & LINKS: https://drdrew.com/662023 」•• Michele Bachmann (former Congresswoman) and Brian O'Shea (Centurion Intelligence Partners) will break down what the WHO is doing, how much they've accomplished, and our "two paths forward" to resist their alarming seizures of power.