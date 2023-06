"Sabotaged Dams & Honey-Glazed Hams" ft. BCP 6/6/23

Tonight we have our friend, James (Black Conservative Patriot), coming back for a visit.

There's been another blatant act of self-sabotage in Ukraine, this time it is a dam, instead of a bridge or a pipeline.

Then we'll get updates on the FBI's latest cover-up with the Biden Family Bribery, and some speculation about Jack Smith's blooming plan to indict and convict Donald Trump.

All that and more, stuffed into a band practice-shortened window of time!