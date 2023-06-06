Remembering D-Day 🙏🏻🇺🇲 79th Anniversary
Today we remember D-Day, a turning point in history.

79 years ago, brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, fighting for freedom and peace.

Let&apos;s honor their sacrifice and stand together for unity, courage, and a better world.