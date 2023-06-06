Remembering D-Day 🙏🏻🇺🇲 79th Anniversary

Today we remember D-Day, a turning point in history.
79 years ago, brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, fighting for freedom and peace.
Let's honor their sacrifice and stand together for unity, courage, and a better world.
Today we remember D-Day, a turning point in history.
79 years ago, brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, fighting for freedom and peace.
Let's honor their sacrifice and stand together for unity, courage, and a better world.
Oh, man. It's the anniversary of D-Day, and the fight for freedom never ends. Generation after generation, in various..
79th Anniversary: , Remembering D-Day.
On June 6, 1944, Allied troops
invaded Normandy, France,
to fight Nazi..