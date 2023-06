Texas Biker Radio #554 - Refocusing

Tonight Podcast - We refocus after a horrible Texas legislative session - Up front Bell County as Virgil's defence prepares next move - FTW Gang Unit - Do they know our next move - law suits pending - we continue with pedophil corprations - some national bs - Russia blows up dam in Ukraine..

All that and more ..

Pus tonight a shocking video of law officers out of control..