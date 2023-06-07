Prince Harry Addresses Rumor That James Hewitt Is His Father In Court

Prince Harry has become the first Royal Family member to testify since the 19th century.
He does so in response to the phone hacking case that led to many tabloid headlines, including one about James Hewitt being his real father.
Prince Harry said rumors King Charles III was not his father were "very damaging and very real to me" and he feared journalists..